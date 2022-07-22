Advertisement

DPS identifies new suspect in Amber Alert after initially accusing wrong man

Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.
Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the wrong man as the suspect in its initial news release. We apologize for any inconvenience.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas on Friday afternoon identified a new suspect in the Amber Alert issued for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Missouri City.

Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.

She was abducted by Daniel Leonardo Diaz, 21. The suspect is believed to be driving a newer model gray pickup with Texas plates, according to police. A make and model for the pickup was not provided.

Stephens is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants, and crocks. She also has scars on both wrists.

Diaz is described as an Hispanic man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

Dannarriah Finley,
Reward increased in 2002 slaying of Orange County girl
On average, the Waco Police Department gets as many as three mental health calls a day,...
Waco Police warn about increase in bank jugging, trailer thefts
“I just love what JJ does on and off the field,” said Simpson.
JJ Watt steps in to help a fan pay for a funeral for her grandfather.
“I just love what JJ does on and off the field,” said Simpson.
JJ Watt offers to pay for fan's funeral