DPS identifies new suspect in Amber Alert after initially accusing wrong man

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the wrong man as the suspect in its initial news release. We apologize for any inconvenience.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities in Texas on Friday afternoon identified a new suspect in the Amber Alert issued for the abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Missouri City.

Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.

She was abducted by Daniel Leonardo Diaz, 21. The suspect is believed to be driving a newer model gray pickup with Texas plates, according to police. A make and model for the pickup was not provided.

Stephens is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 111 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing glasses, a black and gray shirt with black striped red letters, multicolored sweatpants, and crocks. She also has scars on both wrists.

Diaz is described as an Hispanic man who is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Missouri City Police Department at (281) 403-8700.

