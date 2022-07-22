Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY (KLTV) - Five people have died following an early morning wreck on a Smith County highway.

Just after 5 a.m. Friday, first responders were called to the scene of a two-vehicle wreck on 110 Van Highway at County Road 48 north of Tyler.

The scene was cleared by 10:10 a.m. All lanes of 110 Van Highway were closed with southbound traffic diverted to FM 3271 and northbound traffic diverted to FM 2016.

Officials at the scene of the crash confirm five fatalities. Identities of those individuals have not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Gerardo Lopez lives in the area and was woken out of bed by the sound of the crash.

“A big boom and I tell my wife something happened we have to get out there and help and we got outside and there were two vehicles involved in an accident,” he said.

Lopez said one of the vehicles caught on fire.

“I got my little fire extinguisher for my dump truck but that wasn’t enough,” he said.

He says he’s witnessed multiple crashes on this stretch of Highway 110.

“Yes, early in the morning because people are running late probably,” Lopez said.

He said he believes the speed limit should be lowered in the area.

“We’ve grown so much that there are houses they are building everywhere so we’ve got so much traffic all over, but one thing you do have to respect the signs, the lines, do not overspeed,” he said. “Do not pass in a non-passing zone.”

