Good News Friday: July 22, 2022

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 24 Killeen ISD Career Center FFA members have been awarded a Loan Star degree award. The Career Center received the largest number of awards in the district’s history and has the most in the state for the past school year. Way to go guys!

West ISD is celebrating its new West Elementary school. The superintendent described it as “88,000 square feet of pure awesomeness.” It has a lot of new and unique areas like the library which is built around the train heritage of the city. The cafeteria has a multi-functional space for ceremonies and school productions. Overall, super cool we hope you enjoy learning there!

House Creek elementary school in Copperas Cove was named the top elementary school in the world for support of military-connected students. First lady Jill biden made the announcement at the MCEC Global Summit in Washington D.C. She said the school best embodies students supporting other students.

We want to wish a big happy birthday to Harper Tate. She just turned the big two years old. Her parents want to say “Nana, Paw Paw and Tiz love you so very much!!!” You can see her there enjoying a birthday cupcake that her mom made her.

We just want to wish an amazing Happy Birthday to our very own meteorologist, Sean Bellafiore. Sean turns 30 and is ready to celebrate in the 100 degree weather he loves talking about so much. We appreciate all the quirky and witty jokes he shares with us while giving you, the viewer, the best weather forecast in Central Texas. Have a great birthday!

