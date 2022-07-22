Heat & fire dangers a big concern again this weekend

Another day, another triple digit high. That makes 38 100+ days this year, and 21 in a row. We aren’t shaking things up enough this weekend to get out of triple digit highs. One minor improvement to the weekend will be little more cloud cover and a stray rain chance, although odds are against most of us. As we close out the weekend, spotty rain chances go away and highs climb going into next week. No official heat advisories or heat warnings for the weekend. Highs stay below 105, but only by a few degrees.

We’re about to move into what is typically the hottest time of the summer, but next week actually trends temperatures down as the week goes on. We could be right at (instead of above) the century mark by Friday and maybe even around 100 for next weekend too. Yes, it will still be hot, but not as bad as it has been recently. The high of 100°, will definitely felt a lot better than 107°. Yes, it will still be hot, but not as bad as recently.

The slight dip in temperatures comes from high pressure sliding east of us for the end of next week which opens the door for the potential for more cloud cover and maybe some spotty rain chances by the second half of next week. It’s not a lot, but we will take any little improvement we can get - especially as this has been the hottest July (so far) in Central Texas history.

