Advertisement

Heat & fire dangers a big concern again this weekend

fastcast summer ice cream melting heat sun pink
fastcast summer ice cream melting heat sun pink
By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Another day, another triple digit high. That makes 38 100+ days this year, and 21 in a row. We aren’t shaking things up enough this weekend to get out of triple digit highs. One minor improvement to the weekend will be little more cloud cover and a stray rain chance, although odds are against most of us. As we close out the weekend, spotty rain chances go away and highs climb going into next week. No official heat advisories or heat warnings for the weekend. Highs stay below 105, but only by a few degrees.

We’re about to move into what is typically the hottest time of the summer, but next week actually trends temperatures down as the week goes on. We could be right at (instead of above) the century mark by Friday and maybe even around 100 for next weekend too. Yes, it will still be hot, but not as bad as it has been recently. The high of 100°, will definitely felt a lot better than 107°. Yes, it will still be hot, but not as bad as recently.

The slight dip in temperatures comes from high pressure sliding east of us for the end of next week which opens the door for the potential for more cloud cover and maybe some spotty rain chances by the second half of next week. It’s not a lot, but we will take any little improvement we can get - especially as this has been the hottest July (so far) in Central Texas history.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

FASTCAST
A Tad Cooler Today AND We’ve Got Spotty Rain Chances
fastcast grass summer fall wheat golden yellow hay
Some clouds move in to help lower our temperatures... a little
fastcast
It’s Hot.......Again, But A Few Rain Chances Coming Soon
FastCast
Keeping an eye on slight rain chances