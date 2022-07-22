JJ Watt steps in to help a fan pay for a funeral for her grandfather.

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) - When one Houston family didn’t have enough money to pay for a loved one’s funeral, help came from an unexpected place

Jennifer Simpson and her aunt Tara Roderick say the past month has been hard since losing their grandpa Jerry Roderick Sr.

“He was a great man and always helping people. He would give you the shirt off his back, his last dollar, his last penny,” said Simpson.

They wanted to give him a funeral he deserved but didn’t have the money.

So they started a bake sale and raised money through Facebook and other platforms.

“We have been out busting our butt doing whatever we can. We didn’t have any money coming into it, no life insurance, no social security, nothing coming into it.” said Simpson.

She even offered to sell a pair of her JJ Watt women’s edition Reebok shoes and jersey by posting them on Twitter.

The former Texans said " Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral. I’m sorry for your loss.”

Don’t sell your shoes and jersey, we’ll help with the funeral.



I’m sorry for your loss.



🙏🏼 https://t.co/gMttmVGZCL — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 21, 2022

“I was overwhelmed with emotions. For someone that doesn’t even know me, doesn’t even know my family to be so giving and so caring to help us. I’m at a loss for words,” she said.

JJ Watt is her favorite player and she and her family cannot thank him enough for making sure their grandpa is laid to rest.

“When I got the screenshot of what he did I was it was just mind blowing and a piece of burden came off of me knowing that we were so close to laying my dad to rest,” said Roderick.

“I just love what JJ does on and off the field,” said Simpson.

