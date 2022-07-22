Line wraps around building at Amazon hiring event in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Amazon is one step closer to beginning operations in Waco.

Workforce Solutions hosted a massive hiring event Friday with more than 700 jobs up for grabs.

People wrapped around the building hoping to land a position.

“There was thing on the radio saying they wanted to hire 700 people and I was like ok, I’m good,” Cathy Fisher of Waco said.

Fisher says she used to work right across the street at AAFES Distribution Center for seven years and watched Amazon be built. Now, she’s in line to fill out an application.

“I retired in January of this year and sat at home for the last seven months and can’t do it, gotta go back to work,” Fisher said.

For one reason or another, hopeful hires packed Workforce Solutions with nearly every spot filled in the parking lot and cramming inside for a chance at a new opportunity.

“I like them because my cousin works for them and he says they got good benefits, great work schedules, great people to work for so I’m here,” James Thornhill said.

“I shop on Amazon a lot so I figured it would be a good place to work,” Krystal Lott said.

Applicants were able to fill out their paperwork, be processed, and be hired all in one spot in preparation for the official launch of the Amazon fulfillment center.

Amazon announced they were heading to Waco back in 2020 and quickly began construction.

Jobs include a wide variety of positions with benefits.

