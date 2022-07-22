Advertisement

Line wraps around building at Amazon hiring event in Waco

Workforce Solutions hosts Amazon hiring event
Workforce Solutions hosts Amazon hiring event(KWTX)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Amazon is one step closer to beginning operations in Waco.

Workforce Solutions hosted a massive hiring event Friday with more than 700 jobs up for grabs.

People wrapped around the building hoping to land a position.

“There was thing on the radio saying they wanted to hire 700 people and I was like ok, I’m good,” Cathy Fisher of Waco said.

Fisher says she used to work right across the street at AAFES Distribution Center for seven years and watched Amazon be built. Now, she’s in line to fill out an application.

“I retired in January of this year and sat at home for the last seven months and can’t do it, gotta go back to work,” Fisher said.

For one reason or another, hopeful hires packed Workforce Solutions with nearly every spot filled in the parking lot and cramming inside for a chance at a new opportunity.

“I like them because my cousin works for them and he says they got good benefits, great work schedules, great people to work for so I’m here,” James Thornhill said.

“I shop on Amazon a lot so I figured it would be a good place to work,” Krystal Lott said.

Applicants were able to fill out their paperwork, be processed, and be hired all in one spot in preparation for the official launch of the Amazon fulfillment center.

Amazon announced they were heading to Waco back in 2020 and quickly began construction.

Jobs include a wide variety of positions with benefits.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

The 11th of Each Month is Buddy Check Day
Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Samuel Cartwright, 47,...
Texas man charged after seven dogs attacked, killed elderly person
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo
Special meeting to discuss possible termination of Uvalde CISD police chief canceled
Disha Allen, 25
Reward increased in case of Texas woman murdered during drive-by at vigil