Man loses large part of arm after alligator bite in Florida lake, officials say

A man lost a large part of his arm when was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida lake. (Source: WWSB)
By Rick Adams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) – A man lost a large part of his arm when was bitten by an alligator while swimming in a Florida lake.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation said the victim, 43-year-old Eric Merda of Sarasota, was swimming at the Lake Manatee Fish Camp when he was bitten by an alligator.

Based on the severity of Merda’s injuries, the alligator was most likely a large one, according to wildlife expert Justin Matthews.

“A 6-footer can rip your arm off, this alligator here being that close to people, I think someone has fed him before,” Matthews said.

Experts urge people to not swim in these types of bodies of water or feed the alligators.

Merda was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is not being released by the hospital.

FWC says they are still working on trapping this gator and are continuing their investigation.

