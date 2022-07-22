Advertisement

Police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment

A North Carolina town lost its police chief as well as all its full-time police officers to resignation. (Source: WRAL, Kenly Police Department, Handout, CNN)
By Chelsea Donovan
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENLY, N.C. (WRAL) - A small North Carolina town lost its police chief of two decades as well as all its full-time police officers to resignation Wednesday.

The town of Kenly, home to about 2,000 residents, is left with just three part-time officers on its police force.

The officers who resigned were also joined by two town clerks who all accuse the new town manager of a hostile work environment.

The new town manager, Justine Jones, was hired last month.

Chief Josh Gibson was at the helm of the police force for two decades, and he is one of seven people who put in a resignation letter Wednesday. WRAL obtained that letter, as well as the ones from his officers and the two town clerks.

Gibson writes, “Due to a hostile work environment now present in the town of Kenly, I do not believe progress is possible.”

Utility clerk Christie Thomas writes, due to the current situations and stress, “I will not let myself be around that kind of atmosphere.”

WRAL asked Jones about the mass resignation, and she said she couldn’t talk about it as it’s a personnel matter.

WRAL also learned that Jones sued her previous employer in Richland County, South Carolina, for gender and racial discrimination after she was fired in 2015.

She alleged hostile treatment by county leaders and retaliation for reporting bad behavior. The lawsuit was voluntarily dismissed.

Kenly’s town council is scheduling an emergency meeting to address the staffing crisis.

Meanwhile, the Johnston County Sheriff said his deputies will try to help pick up the slack for the missing police officers.

Copyright 2022 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

Amazon rolls out first fleet of all-electric delivery vans
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
“A beacon of hope’: Ukraine, Russia sign grain export deal
FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild...
White House tries to make Biden’s COVID a ‘teachable moment’
A mail truck turned over during a chase that ended in Jackson neighborhood.
Postal worker dies after suspect in police chase crashes into his vehicle
On average, the Waco Police Department gets as many as three mental health calls a day,...
Waco Police warn about increase in bank jugging, trailer thefts