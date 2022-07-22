Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 7.21.22

(KWTX) - The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

La Jaivita restaurant at 1700 south interstate-35 in Waco got an 86 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was an open drink on the prep table and no veteran food handlers on duty.

The sanitizer solution was way too strong, and it was not labeled.

Popeye’s Chicken at 1523 North Interstate-35 in Bellmead got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, most of the equipment had grease residue on it.

There were stains in the toilet and sink in the men’s bathroom.

There were no details about what that was.

And then, a food handler has been working for two months without a certificate.

Taqueria Mexico at 3007 West Stan Schluter Loop in Killeen got a 94 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, there was a moldy ice machine and broken plastic lids in the walk

in cooler.

This is a problem because those pieces could fall down in the food.

The workers needed to clean the dirty fan guard covers in the beer cooler and the metal racks inside the walk-in cooler.

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Chock Full of Cheese .

It’s mostly at The Yard: Food Truck Plaza in Temple but you can catch this mobile food truck all over Central Texas.

Not to sound cheesy but, if you are a lover of this yellow or white melting stuff, look no further.

Get it on a sourdough sandwich or fries.

Cheddar, Munster, baby Swiss, mozzarella, pepper jack, and more.

Remember, check the business’ Facebook page for its current location.

