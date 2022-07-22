Advertisement

Reward increased in 2002 slaying of Orange County girl

Dannarriah Finley,
Dannarriah Finley,(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is seeking information in the 2002 slaying of Dannarriah Finley, 4, of Orange.

An increased reward of up to $6,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible if the tip is received before the next featured cold case is announced.

A $3,000 reward for information leading to an arrest is routinely offered on all cases on the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website.

Finley was reported missing July 4, 2002 to the Orange Police Department. She was last seen alive sleeping in a bedroom at her mother’s house along with her siblings and cousins.

Three days later, her mostly nude and partially decomposed body was found approximately 27 miles away, near a dredge pipeline ditch off State Highway 82 in Port Arthur, an area known as Pleasure Island.

Despite intensive investigation into what happened to the young girl, this case remains unsolved and anyone with details regarding the homicide is asked to come forward with information.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous.

Individuals can also submit information through the Texas Rangers’ Cold Case website or by phone to the Missing Person Hotline at 1-800-346-3243.

