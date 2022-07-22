Reward increased in case of Texas woman murdered during drive-by at vigil

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $10,000 in the 2021 case of Disha Allen.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on December 12, 2021, to the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown in reference to a shooting.

A total of 14 individuals had been shot after a gunman or gunmen opened fire at an outdoor vigil for a recently murdered victim.

Disha Allen, 25, was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital in Baytown.

The other wounded individuals were all treated at the same hospital, with some of them later being transported to Memorial Hermann for serious gunshot wound injuries.

The suspect or suspects in the case are believed to have been driving a small dark colored sedan.

They drove past the vigil, which was being held at an outdoor food trailer venue on N. Market Loop, and opened fire, striking multiple victims.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspects in this case is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.