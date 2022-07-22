Advertisement

Reward increased in case of Texas woman murdered during drive-by at vigil

Disha Allen, 25
Disha Allen, 25(Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has increased the reward to $10,000 in the 2021 case of Disha Allen.

Harris County Sheriff’s Office patrol units responded at approximately 6:40 p.m. on December 12, 2021, to the 1400 block of N. Market Loop in Baytown in reference to a shooting.

A total of 14 individuals had been shot after a gunman or gunmen opened fire at an outdoor vigil for a recently murdered victim.

Disha Allen, 25, was pronounced dead at Methodist Hospital in Baytown.

The other wounded individuals were all treated at the same hospital, with some of them later being transported to Memorial Hermann for serious gunshot wound injuries.

The suspect or suspects in the case are believed to have been driving a small dark colored sedan.

They drove past the vigil, which was being held at an outdoor food trailer venue on N. Market Loop, and opened fire, striking multiple victims.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or suspects in this case is encouraged to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo
Special meeting to discuss possible termination of Uvalde CISD police chief canceled
Dannarriah Finley,
Reward increased in 2002 slaying of Orange County girl
Imani Stephens, 11, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 22 in the 3700 Block of Dry Creek Drive.
DPS identifies new suspect in Amber Alert after initially accusing wrong man
On average, the Waco Police Department gets as many as three mental health calls a day,...
Waco Police warn about increase in bank jugging, trailer thefts