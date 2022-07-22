Advertisement

Special meeting to discuss possible termination of Uvalde CISD police chief canceled

Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo(Telemundo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
UVALDE, Texas (KWTX & AP) - The Uvalde CISD School Board on Friday announced the special board meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., Saturday, July 23, 2022, meant to discuss the possible termination of embattled and suspended school district police chief Pete Arredondo, has been canceled.

“In conformity with due process requirements, and at the request of his attorney, the meeting to consider the termination of Chief Arredondo will be held at a later date which has yet to be determined. During this interim period, as allowed under law, Chief Arredondo shall be on unpaid administrative leave,” the school board said.

Arredondo has been on leave from the district since June 22 and has faced blistering criticism since the massacre, most notably, for not ordering officers to immediately breach the classroom where an 18-year-old gunman carried out the attack.

If fired, Arredondo would become the first officer ousted from his job following the deadliest Texas school massacre in history.

During a heated school board meeting on Monday, Uvalde CISD Superintendent Hal Harrell said Arredondo is a contract employee who could not be fired at will.

The agenda for Saturday’s now canceled meeting included the board discussing the potential firing with the school district’s lawyer.

Arredondo told state lawmakers he didn’t consider himself the on-scene commander in charge and that his priority was to protect children in other classrooms. The committee report called that decision a “terrible, tragic mistake,” according to the Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

