A Tad Cooler Today AND We’ve Got Spotty Rain Chances

Things are looking to be hot again as we head throughout your Friday, but thankfully we’ll have a little more cloud cover! Also, it won’t be as humid for the drive into work this morning, as dew points will be in the mid to upper 60′s as opposed to the low to mid 70′s.

The partly cloudy skies will keep highs just a tad cooler today, between 100°-103° for most of you with only a couple spots pushing 105°. Spotty rain chances come into play late afternoon and early evening, mainly out near I-45. Those chances fall apart after sunset.

Saturday will feature a similar setup with highs around 102° in the afternoon. However, the rain chances east of I-35 will be lower late afternoon and during the evening. As we close out the weekend, spotty rain chances go away and highs go back up. We’ll be pushing 105° again as we head into next week, with a few more spotty rain chances heading into the following weekend.

