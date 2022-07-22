Texas man charged after seven dogs attacked, killed elderly person

FRESNO, Texas (KWTX) - Deputies with the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged Samuel Cartwright, 47, in the death of a 71-year-old man mauled to death by dogs.

The Sheriff’s Office, along with Fort Bend Animal Control and the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, conducted an investigation this week into the death of Freddy Garcia.

The man was fatally attacked by seven dogs owned by Cartwright, the sheriff’s office said.

The attack occurred on July 18, 2022, in the 4300 block of Mark Terrace Lane in Fresno as Garcia was walking to a neighborhood store.

All seven dogs - who are a pit bull mix - were captured by sheriff’s deputies and animal control officers.

Cartwright remains in custody at the Fort Bend County Jail and has been charged with attack by dog resulting in death. His bond was set at $100,000.

Sheriff Eric Fagan is thankful the dogs have been taken off the streets to prevent another dog attack.

“This devastating tragedy didn’t have to happen. I extend my deepest condolences to the Garcia family and his neighbors as they adjust to the loss of Mr. Garcia,” Sheriff Fagan said.

“Special thanks go out to our deputies, Fort Bend Animal Services Director Rene Vasquez, and Fort Bend District Attorney Brian Middleton for the collaborative work of capturing the dogs and making an arrest.”

