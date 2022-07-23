Amber Alert issued out of Lampasas County

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for 3 children out of Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

They are looking for Kristine Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction.

The suspect was last seen driving a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate numbers GJZ8544.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255.

