Advertisement

Amber Alert issued out of Lampasas County

An Amber Alert out of Kempner was issued Friday night.
An Amber Alert out of Kempner was issued Friday night.(none)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert was issued Friday evening for 3 children out of Kempner.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4.

They are looking for Kristine Whitehead, 35, in connection with their abduction.

The suspect was last seen driving a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate numbers GJZ8544.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information, call the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office at 512-556-8255.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend

Latest News

fastcast summer hot pool ball fun
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
Several people killed in early morning wreck in Smith County.
Five dead in early morning crash in Smith County
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
Amazon hiring event
Amazon hiring event in Waco