Head-on collision kills man near Gatesville

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man was killed in a head-on collision Friday afternoon in Coryell County.

Shem Munroe,46, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a head on collision fatality crash around 2:30 p.m. July 22 on FM 929, one mile north of Gatesville.

A 58-year-old man was travelling northbound in a 2007 GMC 3500 pickup truck on FM 929

Munroe was driving in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox SUV approaching the GMC travelling southbound.

According to the investigating trooper, the driver of the GMC truck fell asleep and crossed into the path of the Chevrolet colliding head on.

The driver of the GMC was transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.