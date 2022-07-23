Advertisement

Head-on fatal crash kills one man near Gatesville

One man killed in fatal FM 292 crash
One man killed in fatal FM 292 crash(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A man was killed in a head-on collision in an accident Friday afternoon in Coryell County.

Shem Munroe,46, was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Coy Latham

Texas DPS Troopers responded to a head on collision fatality crash around 2:30 p.m. July 22 on FM 929, one mile north of Gatesville.

A 58-year-old man was travelling northbound in a 2007 GMC 3500 pickup truck on FM 929

Munroe was driving in a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox SUV approaching the GMC travelling southbound.

According to the investigating trooper, the driver of the GMC truck fell asleep and crossed into the path of the Chevrolet colliding head on.

The driver of the GMC was transported to Coryell Memorial Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.

The crash investigation is still active and open.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown
File Graphic (KWTX)
Waco police identify man killed in wreck over the weekend

Latest News

Missouri City Officer Crystal Sepulveda
Houston area police officer shot in the face by carjacking suspect
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing.
Man stabbed in Temple overnight suffered serious wounds
An Amber Alert out of Kempner was issued Friday night.
Amber Alert issued out of Lampasas County