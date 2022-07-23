Heat & fire dangers a big concern again this weekend

We had another very hot work week across Central Texas. We have now recorded 38 100°+ days this year, and 21 in a row. Sadly, we’re not shaking things up enough this weekend to get out of triple digit highs. One minor improvement to the weekend will be little more cloud cover and a stray rain chance, although odds are against most of us.

Waking up Saturday morning look for partly cloudy skies and humid conditions with temperatures in the mid 70s to around 80°. A quick warm up will take place across Central Texas for the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 90s to low 100s. Feels-like temperatures look to be a degree or two warmer for the afternoon. We’re monitoring sea breeze activity for Saturday afternoon. An isolated shower or two look possible across our southeastern areas. Most in Central Texas remain rain free.

On Sunday as we close out the weekend, temperatures begin to warm back up. Most remain rain free once again, but we’ll monitor some rain activity to our southeast. Temperatures for the afternoon still look to be very hot, but look to stay just below 105°

We’re about to move into what is typically the hottest time of the summer, but next week actually trends temperatures down as the week goes on. We could be right at (instead of above) the century mark by Friday and maybe even around 100 for next weekend too. Yes, it will still be hot, but not as bad as it has been recently. The high of 100°, will definitely felt a lot better than 107°. Yes, it will still be hot, but not as bad as recently.

The slight dip in temperatures comes from high pressure sliding east of us for the end of next week which opens the door for the potential for more cloud cover and maybe some spotty rain chances by the second half of next week. It’s not a lot, but we will take any little improvement we can get - especially as this has been the hottest July (so far) in Central Texas history.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.