Man stabbed in Temple overnight suffered serious wounds

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Ave. I at about 1 a.m. on July 23.

Upon arrival, they found a man had been stabbed. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

