Meals on Wheels Waco is dealing with inflation from every angle

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Meals on Wheels Waco caters fresh meals to the doors of over 850 home bound seniors in the central Texas area.

Nowadays with everything costing a little more, the non-profit is having to reevaluate their operation to ensure no senior goes without.

If you have been to a grocery store recently you might notice the rising cost of everyday goods like pasta and milk, and while gas prices are on the decline in Waco, the national average still sits above $4.

For Meals on Wheels Waco, food and gas are quite literally what keeps the organization running.

These soaring costs have caused the non-profit to make some unforeseen changes in their day-to-day operations.

“Mostly milk, bread and we’ve had a really hard time getting things like chicken thighs and chicken breasts,” said Meals on Wheels Director, Debbie King.

Not limited to bread or chicken, key foods that these seniors need to maintain a healthy lifestyle have skyrocketed in price.

Items like fresh fruits and vegetables as well as prepackaged frozen items have increased as much as 10.4 percent over the last year.

“We’ve had to make several substitutions in the last few months for availability. But definitely everything that has a cost for food has gone up,” said King.

Volunteer drivers are also experiencing higher operation costs with the increased cost of gas.

Serving communities in McLennan County, Falls County and Hill County, volunteers are having to not only donate time but extra funds to cover these miles.

While some may opt out to go that extra mile, most are more than willing to chip in, knowing if they don’t deliver, some people won’t eat.

“Just a few dollars extra in my gas that I have to pay, it’s worth doing that for the elderly and the people who can’t get out to help themselves,” said Shelley Johnson, a volunteer driver.

While you can always donate your time, the non-profit also accepts any monetary donations that will help their operation.

