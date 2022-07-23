One person wounded in stabbing

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left one male with life-threatening injuries.

Around 1 a.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700 block of E. Ave. I. Upon arrival, they found a male had been stabbed.

He has been transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

This case is under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

