Summer issue of ‘Modern Texas Living’ features successful local families who make a difference in their communities

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The summer edition of Modern Texas Living, a lifestyle magazine focusing on Central Texans, has hit stands across Central Texas with an issue that highlights local families.

“I’m most excited about all of the families that we were able to feature,” said publisher Ashley Munn. “We have amazing families. So many of you guys will recognize these faces and people in the community.”

The magazine features Abby and Omari Head, owners of Pop’s Lemonade, Franklin Ave Mac House, and Cheddar Box. Their daughter is also photographed with the couple. The Heads said one of the most rewarding things for them as business owners is seeing something they’ve created bring joy, excitement and fulfillment to others.

The magazine says the family embodies the saying “if you do what you love, then you’ll never work a day in your life.”

The lead pastor at Harris Creek Baptist Church in Waco, Jonathon “JP” Pokluda, and his wife, Monica, along with their three children, are also featured.

They say they’ve raised their family with faith as their foundation but share that neither were headed down the path they desired when they first met and neither were pursuing God.

They said that changed after visiting a local church and beginning their journey as true believers.

Monica describes being a mother as a blessing, but her favorite part is teaching her kids God’s word.

Gracing the cover of Modern Texas Living is McGregor mom Megan Fortenberry, who leads the team as the Neonatal Nurse Practitioner Director at Ascension Providence.

Alongside Megan in the feature is her husband, Seth, 11-year-old twin daughters, Ally and Aubree Fortenberry, and younger sister Caroline.

Ashley calls Megan an incredibly brave woman and said she was perfect for the cover.

“She’s a mom of three. She’s busy. She works. She does a little bit of everything,’ Ashley said. “I felt she was the perfect person to represent our community and be on the cover.”

Megan said she felt blessed to not only represent local moms but also the healthcare industry that’s been through so much the last few years with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s definitely been, I think, I’d say surreal,” Megan said. “It’s been an honor in most aspects that we can provide some kind of peace and for some families especially when their families themselves haven’t been able to be there.”

“To work alongside with amazing, nurses and physicians and just healthcare support staff. It’s been tough. I won’t take that away. It’s been one of the hardest things I’ve done, professionally, but it’s been, truly, an honor.”

Megan said her daughters have enjoyed catching a glimpse of themselves at stands across the area.

“They think it’s pretty cool. So everywhere we’ve gone from like HEB to local stores they’re like ‘hey, Mom, that’s us!’ So, it’s truly an honor for them and it’s a memorable moment that I think we will forever cherish and we’re just thankful for Ashley Munn and her team at Modern Texas Living for letting us be a part of it.”

You can pick up a copy of Modern Texas Living - at no cost - at Wal-Mart, HEB, doctor’s offices, restaurants and local boutiques.

You can also read the issue online at Magazine | Modern Texas Living.

