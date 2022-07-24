Another week of triple digit heat expected

Another hot weekend can go down in the books. Temperatures reached back into the triple digits on both Saturday and Sunday. Our 100-degree day tracker for 2022 is now up to 40 and we’re now at 23 days in a row of triple digit temperatures. Sadly, the heat doesn’t look like it’s going to let up much over the next few days, so for the time being expect our triple digit count to climb.

Starting off the new work week, look for mostly fair skies and a fresh breeze out of the southeast. It’ll be muggy in the morning with temperatures in the mid-70s to around 80°. Our temperatures will quickly climb up to around 100° to near 105° by Monday afternoon. South/southeast winds remain breezy and feels-like temperatures look to be a degree or two warmer for the afternoon.

This week is the last week of July and July (so far) has been the hottest ever in Central Texas. As July comes to an end and we head into August, we’re about to move into what is typically the hottest time of the summer. High temperatures through the middle of the week look to be in the 100° to near 105° range across Central Texas. We then may start to see our temperatures trend downwards a degree or two as the week goes on and the weekend approaches.

Rain chances in Central Texas are still looking poor for the rest of July into early August. We’ll monitor sea breeze activity to our southeast for the first half of the work week. Most in our area continue this dry streak as the better chances for isolated showers remains out of Central Texas.

There may be a tiny bit of change in our forecast by the end of the work week into the weekend. We’ll begin to track a cold front as it approaches our area from the north Friday or Saturday. The big question at the moment is how far south will the front travel. Rain chances look better to our north along the frontal boundary as we end the work week, and that rain may slide south into our area if the front moves south as well. Again, rain chances are not impressive, but we’re hoping that at least some in Central Texas see some rain to help our very dry ground, and at the very least maybe we’ll have a little more cloud cover, which would help lower our temperatures closure to the century mark. We’ll keep you updated.

