Chiropractor arrested for child sexual assault in Texas

Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAFFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A Baltimore, Maryland chiropractor who is accused of sexual assault of a child he met through an online video gaming platform has been arrested by the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.

Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37, was arrested by deputies at approximately 11:15 a.m. July 6 in the 700 block of Dulles Avenue in Stafford, Texas.

Kalkstein traveled to Fort Bend County, Texas from Baltimore to commit the alleged offense, according to authorities.

During the investigation, deputies also learned that Kalkstein has traveled to Fort Bend County in May and July of 2022.

According to deputies, Kalkstein is a gamer on different gaming platforms—one of which was used by him to lure the young victim.

Kalkstein has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail on two second degree felony warrant with a $100,000 bond on each charge.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan says gaming platforms are a common social medium for sexual abusers who prey on innocent children.

“Unfortunately in our society, sexual predators are using entertainment platforms such as video games to chat and text with our children. It’s disgusting,” said Sheriff Fagan. “I urge parents to carefully monitor and control their children’s online activity on social media apps and games.”

