Illinois bakery vandalized with homophobic slurs

bakery door smashed
bakery door smashed(Courtesy Photo)
By CBS Newspath
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Texas (WBBM/NEWSPATH) - An Illinois bakery is canceling its planned brunch-time drag show after its café was vandalized overnight.

The Lake in the Hills received numerous threats and harassment.

Smashed glass littered the front door inside and outside the café and a homophobic slur was also spray painted on the cafe’s wall.

The owner asked that nobody come out for the Starry Night Drag Brunch.

Previously, the Lake in the Hills Police Department stated they had looked into complaints about the show, which didn’t violate any local laws.

They also stated while everyone’s constitutional rights will be respected, officers are taking a zero-tolerance policy against anyone who disrupts the brunch or the peace.

LITHPD confirmed that a suspect is in custody.

