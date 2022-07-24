Multiple agencies responding to San Gabriel fire in Williamson County

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies including Texas A&M Fire Service are on the scene at a fire in Williamson County.

The “San Gabriel” fire is reportedly 250 acres and 10% contained in Liberty Hill and has spread to the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Fire Department, according to Williamson County Emergency Services.

Due to the fire, 200 homes in the 2 mile radius have been evacuated.

“Santa Rita Middle School is being set up as a shelter for those being evacuated due to a wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill,” said Williamson County Emergency Services.

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding with multiple crews, dozers, engines and aircraft, including the DC-10, 4 large airtankers and 3 fire bosses.

This is a developing story.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Williamson County on the #SanGabrielFire. The fire is an estimated 100 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/hcUswVTfUR — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 23, 2022

