Multiple agencies responding to San Gabriel fire in Williamson County

200 homes in the 2 mile radius have been evacuated
Williamson County Fire
Williamson County Fire(Williamson County, TX Office of Emergency Management.)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KWTX) - Firefighters from multiple agencies including Texas A&M Fire Service are on the scene at a fire in Williamson County.

The “San Gabriel” fire is reportedly 250 acres and 10% contained in Liberty Hill and has spread to the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Fire Department, according to Williamson County Emergency Services.

Due to the fire, 200 homes in the 2 mile radius have been evacuated.

“Santa Rita Middle School is being set up as a shelter for those being evacuated due to a wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill,” said Williamson County Emergency Services.

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding with multiple crews, dozers, engines and aircraft, including the DC-10, 4 large airtankers and 3 fire bosses.

This is a developing story.

