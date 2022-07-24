Advertisement

San Gabriel fire in Williamson County remains 500 acres and 45% contained

Williamson County Fire
Williamson County Fire(Williamson County, TX Office of Emergency Management.)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 23, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The “San Gabriel” fire is an estimated 500 acres and 45% contained, according to the Williamson County Emergency Services.

Lake Georgetown and the trails around the lake are closed for recreational use until further notice due to the fire.

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Firefighters from multiple agencies including Texas A&M Fire Service are on the scene at a fire in Williamson County.

The “San Gabriel” fire is reportedly 250 acres and 10% contained in Liberty Hill and has spread to the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Fire Department, according to Williamson County Emergency Services.

Due to the fire, 200 homes in the 2 mile radius have been evacuated.

“Santa Rita Middle School is being set up as a shelter for those being evacuated due to a wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill,” said Williamson County Emergency Services.

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding with multiple crews, dozers, engines and aircraft, including the DC-10, 4 large airtankers and 3 fire bosses.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown
Texas DPS: Victims identified in I-14 car accident early Saturday morning

Latest News

An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
Amber Alert issued out of Lampasas County
bakery door smashed
Illinois bakery vandalized with homophobic slurs
fastcast hot summer heat clouds sunset orange
Jillian's Sunday Fastcast
Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37,
Chiropractor arrested for child sexual assault in Texas