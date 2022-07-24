San Gabriel fire in Williamson County remains 500 acres and 45% contained

LIBERTY HILL, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The “San Gabriel” fire is an estimated 500 acres and 45% contained, according to the Williamson County Emergency Services.

Lake Georgetown and the trails around the lake are closed for recreational use until further notice due to the fire.

Public information map for the #SanGabrielFire in Williamson County showing an estimated 500 acres as of July 24, 2022.



This is a preliminary perimeter and is subject to change. pic.twitter.com/XZrVT23YHt — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 24, 2022

PREVIOUS REPORT:

Firefighters from multiple agencies including Texas A&M Fire Service are on the scene at a fire in Williamson County.

The “San Gabriel” fire is reportedly 250 acres and 10% contained in Liberty Hill and has spread to the jurisdiction of the Georgetown Fire Department, according to Williamson County Emergency Services.

Due to the fire, 200 homes in the 2 mile radius have been evacuated.

“Santa Rita Middle School is being set up as a shelter for those being evacuated due to a wildfire on Tower Road in Liberty Hill,” said Williamson County Emergency Services.

Texas A&M Forest Service is responding with multiple crews, dozers, engines and aircraft, including the DC-10, 4 large airtankers and 3 fire bosses.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to a request for assistance in Williamson County on the #SanGabrielFire. The fire is an estimated 100 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/hcUswVTfUR — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) July 23, 2022

