Texas Taco Bell sued over manager throwing boiling water at customers resolving incorrect order

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - A Dallas Taco Bell is being sued by two customer who state an employee burned them with hot water.

Attorneys Ben Crump and Paul Grinke filed the lawsuit July 13 after the incident occurred on June 17 and seek $1,000,000 in damages.

The lawsuit alleges “Brittany Davis and C.T. (a minor), who both suffered severe burns and trauma when a Dallas (TX) Taco Bell manager poured boiling water on them as they tried to resolve an issue with their order.”

The victims entered the fast food place after their drive-thru order of $30 was made incorrectly twice where the employees allegedly became combative and the general manager came out with boiling hot water and threw it at the victims.

The women were able to escape before the manager was able to get a second bucket to throw at them.

According to the lawsuit, both suffered large and deep burns while Davis suffered through 10 seizures whole on the way to the hospital and airlifted to Parkland’s ICU unit.

The lawsuit names Yum! Brands, Taco Bell Corp., Taco Bell of America, Taco Bell #22872, North Texas Bells and two employees as defendants.

Footage of the incident has been released as of July 22 that shows the incident in which Crump states “The actions of Taco Bell employees and manager in this incident callous, outrages, and inexcusable.”

