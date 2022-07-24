Things stay toasty for the rest of the weekend

I know we’re all tired of hearing about triple digit temperatures, but once again on Saturday afternoon we saw 100°+ temperatures across Central Texas. That now makes 39 days of 100°+ this year, and now 22 in a row. Sadly, the heat doesn’t look like it’s going to let up much over the next few days, so for the time being expect our triple digit count to climb.

Clouds will be building into parts of Central Texas this Sunday morning. Look for breezy south winds and muggy conditions heading to church. Temperatures this morning look to be in the mid-70s to around 80° across our area.

Just like we’ve been seeing lately look for a quick warm up to take place throughout the day Sunday. Morning clouds will clear, and temperatures will soar into the upper 90s to low 100s. South winds remain breezy and feels-like temperatures look to be a degree or two warmer for the afternoon.

Closing out the weekend the forecast looks dry for Central Texas. We’ll monitor sea breeze activity to our southeast Sunday afternoon. An isolated shower may try to sneak its way into the Brazos Valley, but nobody should get their hopes up.

As we get ready to close out the month of July and head into August, we’re about to move into what is typically the hottest time of the summer. For the first half of the work week highs look to be near 105°. We then may start to see our temperatures trend downwards as the week goes on and the weekend approaches. Forecast models suggest a cold front may try to approach or even move through our area late next week. That means temperatures may start to only warm into the upper 90s to around 100°. Yes, it will still be hot, just not as hot as we’ve been earlier in the month of July.

The slight dip in temperatures comes from high pressure sliding east of us for the end of next week which opens the door for the potential for more cloud cover and maybe some spotty rain chances. It’s not a lot, but we will take any little improvement we can get - especially as this has been the hottest July (so far) in Central Texas history.

We’ll monitor isolated afternoon sea breeze activity for our southeastern areas into the middle of the week. We will track that potential cold front to see how far south it can make it. Rain chances may increase Friday into the following weekend depending on what that front decides to do. We’ll keep you updated.

