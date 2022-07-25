Advertisement

Bellmead man on probation for drug, assault convictions back behind bars on child sex assault charge

Seneca Courtland Minnitt, 41, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $1 million after his arrest on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Bellmead man arrested on charges he sexually assaulted an 8-year-old girl was placed on felony probation in October for drug and assault convictions.

Seneca Courtland Minnitt, 41, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $1 million after his arrest on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, an 8-year-old girl reported that Minnitt sexually assaulted her in April 2016.

“The victim made a consistent and detailed outcry in a medical wellness exam,” the affidavit states. “Through investigation, the affiant was able to corroborate details of the victim’s outcry.”

Judge Susan Kelly of Waco’s 54th State District Court granted Minnitt’s request for probation on Oct. 21 after he pleaded guilty to assault-family violence by occlusion and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors filed a motion to revoke his felony probation on Friday, after Minnitt’s most recent arrest. Kelly has set a revocation hearing for Oct. 13.

Besides the two offenses, prosecutors allege in the motion to revoke that Minnitt has failed to pay a number of court costs and fees associated with the terms and conditions of probation.

