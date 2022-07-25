Grass fire spreads into North Texas neighborhood; several homes go up in flames

BALCH SPRINGS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A grass fire has spread into a neighborhood, catching several homes on fire in Balch Springs.

The Balch Springs Fire Marshal told CBS 11 that there are eight to 10 structures that have been impacted. The area has been evacuated and there are no reports of injuries.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said they have sent Mutual Aid resources to Balch Springs to assist with the fire located at 14853 Bell Manor Ct.

The Mesquite Fire Department is also assisting.

The Balch Springs Recreation Center is open for those seeking refuge.

