Hot + dry + windy weather = fire risks this week

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This has literally been the hottest Central Texas July we’ve ever seen. If you take all of the high temperatures from the month and average them together you see July 2022 sitting (so far) at a hot 103.8 degrees. The record we will likely break for hottest July temperatures was set in July 2011 - the average high was 102.8. What that really means is we are seeing our daily high temperatures running a whole degree hotter than any other July on record. And we still have one more week in the month to go! High temperatures will still be 100-104 degrees each day this week.

Rain chances in Central Texas are still looking poor for the rest of July into early August. Rain starts to close in around us, but it still looks like we miss the majority. A sea breeze to our southeast and a cold front from the north Friday or Saturday brings some minor rain chances in, but nothing really to bring us what we need - a good soaking. Rain chances stay capped at about 20% both Friday and Saturday for us, but at least the hope is there for a quick shower or two.

