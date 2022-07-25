Advertisement

Lampasas County Amber Alert remains active, possible sighting in Williamson County

Whitehead has made false allegations that were determined false
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson...
An Amber Alert in Texas has been issued for Kristen Robertson (top left), Christopher Robertson II (top right) and Christine Robertson (bottom left). Officials identified the suspect as Kristine Whitehead.(MissingKids.org)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPNER, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert issued Friday evening for 3 children out of Kempner remains active even with the possible sighting in Williamson County Saturday morning.

Kristen Robertson, 3, Christopher Robertson II, 6, and Christine Robertson, 4, are said to be with their mother Kristine Whitehead, 35.

“Whitehead had made numerous allegations of wrongdoing in the past several months all of which were thoroughly investigated by agencies outside our area,” said the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office. “In each case the allegations brought forth by Whitehead were found to be without merit and false.”

Whitehead has been ordered by the District Court of Lampasas/Bell Counties to surrender the children to their biological father and has refused to do so in each instance citing the false allegations as her reasoning, according to authorities.

“Whitehead was ordered by the court verbally and in writing June 3 of the consequences of her continued belligerence and the consequence which can and will follow,” said investigators.

The suspect was last seen driving a white, 2007 Toyota Tundra with Texas license plate numbers GJZ8544.

Information was presented to the 27th District Court in Lampasas July 22 that leads the court to believe the children were in mental and or physical danger prompting the court to issue an order terminating Whitehead’s custodial rights and ordered the children brought before said court for their safety and wellbeing.

This order prompted the alert which has been issued in and around the State of Texas.

Law enforcement officials believe the children are in grave or immediate danger.

The case was referred to the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, and subsequent warrants for kidnapping were issued for Whitehead.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office has enlisted the help of the US Marshals Office and the FBI in the locating and recovering of the children for a safe return.

The Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone who has seen, knows the whereabouts, or can provide current and solid information to contact them at (512) 556-8255 or your local law enforcement to help in the safe recovery of the children.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill

Latest News

Human trafficking case.
9 human trafficking victims found hiding in Honda Pilot in Valley Mills
Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27,
West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment
The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is attempting to locate any witnesses to the...
GRAPHIC: Suspects and witnesses sought in Houston robbery shooting
Houston aggravated robbery
GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: VIDEO OF AGGRAVATED ROBBERY