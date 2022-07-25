Man shot twice at McLennan County game room

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County’s Sheriff Office a shooting that left one man injured at a game room in the area.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. July 23 outside the game room on North Connally Drive and Old Dallas Road.

The man was hit twice by bullets where one went in his hand and the other hit him in the backside.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the victim will not file charges or cooperate with law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.