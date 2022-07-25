Advertisement

Man shot twice at McLennan County game room

One man was shot twice outside a McLennan County game room
One man was shot twice outside a McLennan County game room
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The McLennan County’s Sheriff Office a shooting that left one man injured at a game room in the area.

The shooting happened at around 2 a.m. July 23 outside the game room on North Connally Drive and Old Dallas Road.

The man was hit twice by bullets where one went in his hand and the other hit him in the backside.

According to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the victim will not file charges or cooperate with law enforcement.

