Midway takes step closer to Little League World Series, advances to regional semis

By Christopher Williams
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Midway is one step closer to making it back to the Little League Softball World Series.

The team won its first game of the Southwest Regional in dominant fashion, beating the team from Colorado 16-1 in just three innings (mercy run-rule).

Midway had a hot start with seven runs in the first inning alone.

Zaneria Hughes was impressive in the pitching circle for Midway, striking out nine batters for all nine outs in the game, while only giving up one hit.

After the game, ‘Z’ said, “I had a lot of confidence from everybody hyping me up, getting me ready for the game.”

Midway will now play in the regional semis on Tuesday afternoon.

Unlike last year, just one team from each region makes the national tournament this year, so Midway will have to concur all of the Southwest Region to earn a spot.

Midway is 11-0 on the year while outscoring opponents 152-7 in that span.

Midway has more titles than any other program in America, with eleven championships. The girls are chasing the team’s first title in 18 years.

