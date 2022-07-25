‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Central Texas boy critically injured in farm accident recovers faster than expected

HOLLAND, Texas (KWTX) - The recovery of a Central Texas boy critically injured in a farming accident is being called “nothing short of a miracle” by doctors as he recovers faster than expected, and does so with the support of an entire community which recently came together to host a fundraiser that raised thousands of dollars.

The Tough Kutter Team Roping Event in Holland attracted hundreds of Central Texans and raised thousands of dollars to help support the family of Kutter Shed, 4, of Moody.

Kutter was hospitalized April 13 after an accident left him with traumatic injuries to his leg and small intestine. He remained in the hospital and underwent nine surgeries before being released home on June 16th.

Kutter’s biggest obstacles to overcome have included walking and eating again, but he’s far exceeding expectations as he’s now running, off formula feeds, eating well and gaining weight.

His mom, Amber, says those are huge steps in his recovery.

The Tough Kutter Team Roping Event (Courtesy Photo)

“They took him from 14 hours a day on IV Total Parenteral Nutrition to 12 hours a day and lessoned the calories in the TPN to see if he can keep progressing with his weight,” Amber said. “So, it means that his body is starting to absorb some of the nutrition from the food he is eating by mouth.”

Kutter’s family says while times have been tough, the burden has been eased by the support of the community, family, friends and even strangers.

The Tough Kutter Team Roping Event was an example of the goodness they’ve witnessed. The fundraising event was held - at not cost - at an arena and adjacent land owned by Richard and Susan McLaughlin, along with their son Marty and wife Kendra.

The turnout touched the hearts of the Shed family.

“We raised lots of money and are so thankful for the community that took their time to come out and support such a great cause,” Amber said.

“We really want to thank Amber and Trace Colins, which are our neighbors that helped put on the roping and helped make this event a success and Christine McCarty and everybody with Community Blessing Outreach. They helped put this benefit on and it wouldn’t have been a success without them.”

Kutter was also able to get back to his favorite pastime of showing Heifers.

Kutter got reserve champion with his Heifer, Ducky, in Waxahachie on July 3.

The Tough Kutter Team Roping Event (Courtesy Photo)

