Orlando’s Universal Studios City Walk evacuated

In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at...
In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 photo, guests cool off under a water mist by the globe at Universal Studios City Walk at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando, Fla.(AP Photo/John Raoux)
By CBS Newspath
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Florida (WKMG) - A fight between children led officers to evacuate a parking garage at Universal Studios “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Orlando police.

Officers responded to the parking garage around midnight on Saturday.

Police did not say what started the fight, only that it was between “several juveniles.”

This evacuation came just hours after a shooting scare at the Florida Mall. A loud noise caused people to run from the mall.

In a tweet, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said “NO shots fired at Florida Mall. Loud noise is suspected fireworks.”

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

