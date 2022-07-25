Police investigating a shots fired report at Dallas Love Field

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell confirmed an investigation is underway into a report of shots fired at Love Field Airport.

Several travelers took to Twitter to share their experience after security took protective measures, ushering many of them outside.

One of them, Rockwall Police Chief Max Geron was at the airport with his family at the time of the apparent shooting and tweeted, “Just got evacuated out of Love Field after an apparent shooting. Family is safe. TSA did a great job.”

The Associated Press reports there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Love Field serves as a hub for Southwest Airlines.

Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved.