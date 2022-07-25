Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Suspects and witnesses sought in Houston robbery shooting

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 24, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The victim were leaving a large party at around 12:30 p.m. June 18 at a house in the 6700 block of Avenue when an SUV stopped in the street and four unknown men approached them.

One of the victims backed away as the suspects began to assault the other victim.

The suspects kicked and punched the victim numerous times and then took his chain around his neck and his cell phone. The suspects then shot at the him twice, striking him once in the thigh.

The suspects then ran back to the SUV and as they drove off, they shot twice at the second victim, striking him in both legs where the bullet went through his left leg and into the right leg.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a red shirt.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing white pants and a white shirt.

The fourth suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is attempting to locate any witnesses to the incident and asking them to come forward by calling 713-308-0700.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill

Latest News

Houston aggravated robbery
GRAPHIC LANGUAGE: VIDEO OF AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
The Midway Little League softball celebrates after beating Colorado in the Southwest Regional...
Midway takes step closer to Little League World Series, advances to regional semis
One man was shot twice outside a McLennan County game room
Man shot twice at McLennan County game room
Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis
Rapper Wesley “Hotboy Wes” Lewis arrested in Brazos Valley