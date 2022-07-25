GRAPHIC: Suspects and witnesses sought in Houston robbery shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

The victim were leaving a large party at around 12:30 p.m. June 18 at a house in the 6700 block of Avenue when an SUV stopped in the street and four unknown men approached them.

One of the victims backed away as the suspects began to assault the other victim.

The suspects kicked and punched the victim numerous times and then took his chain around his neck and his cell phone. The suspects then shot at the him twice, striking him once in the thigh.

The suspects then ran back to the SUV and as they drove off, they shot twice at the second victim, striking him in both legs where the bullet went through his left leg and into the right leg.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a blue shirt.

The second suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a red shirt.

The third suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing white pants and a white shirt.

The fourth suspect is described as a Hispanic man wearing a white shirt and dark pants.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division is attempting to locate any witnesses to the incident and asking them to come forward by calling 713-308-0700.

