Advertisement

A Waco family is having to pick up the pieces after losing all of their belongings to an electrical fire

The Ratliff family lived on Spring Street for 40 years before losing their home to a fire on July 21
Waco FD work to extinguish the fire on Spring Street
Waco FD work to extinguish the fire on Spring Street(Waco Fire Department)
By Josh Bowering
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - “We’ve got fire involved, the back of the structure is fully involved,” said a voice from the Waco Fire Department scanner on Thursday July 21.

Now, a Waco family is left picking up the pieces after an electrical issue caused their home to catch fire.

“It just ruined everything, so that was it. All of it burned up, it melted everything,” said homeowner David Ratliff.

David and Velma Ratliff have lived in their home on Spring Street for 40 years but in a matter of hours, it was all gone.

The couple, who have been married for 48 years, are looking at a new beginning after the house fire late last week caused the pair to lose everything they own.

“Right there, with the big hole. They saw it wear in right there and went up through the roof,” said David as he pointed to where the fire gained momentum and spread.

The fire which started in a back bedroom burned a hole in the roof, allowing the fire to easily travel throughout the rest of the home within minutes once that hole was made.

The home was paid off but unfortunately was uninsured meaning the couple won’t receive any funds from the fire.

“The firetrucks were here, and everyone was standing, and the house was just smoking, and I just started crying because I said ‘Well, I don’t know what to do right now’ because we had nowhere to go,” said Ratliff”

During the fire’s peak, witnesses and Waco Fire Department recall hearing loud pops coming from the back porch. This could have been a combustion of materials mixing with the fire.

Now in the process of cleaning up, the Ratliff’s are finding family photos and various heirlooms among the debris but say everything else is a total loss.

Appliances, clothing, bedding and furniture, all lost in the fire.

“It was more than we expected once we had got here. And i was like, oh wow not our family home. My parent’s home,” said Sherri Ratliff, one of the couple’s four daughters.

Since losing their home, the pair have been staying with their daughter Sherri and a GoFundMe has been set up to help the Waco family get back on their feet.

The pair wasn’t home when the fire started.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

Balch Springs, Texas homes go up in flames
WATCH: Grass fire spreads into nearby homes in Balch Springs, Texas
A grass fire has spread into a neighborhood, catching several homes on fire in Balch Springs.
Grass fire spreads into North Texas neighborhood; several homes go up in flames
Camille's Monday Evening Fastcast
Seneca Courtland Minnitt, 41, remains in the McLennan County Jail under bonds totaling $1...
Bellmead man on probation for drug, assault convictions back behind bars on child sex assault charge