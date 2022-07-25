Advertisement

WATCH: Security tackles angry Kid Rock fan on stage after last-minute concert cancellation

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, and others threw cups from the audience. (Source: Anne Haider)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (CNN) – Kid Rock fans in North Dakota had a violent reaction to the cancellation of his concert Friday night.

One angry fan rushed the stage before being tackled by security, while others threw cups from the audience.

Promoters at the North Dakota State Fair canceled the show due to the danger posed by high winds. The state fair’s general manager says that the band’s speakers and monitors were swaying in the wind.

Kid Rock tweeted, “I know it sucks but none of us can control mother nature. Please be safe leaving and take care of each other.”

State fair officials said ticketholders would get full refunds.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

File Photo
It’s not just COVID-19: Why Texas faces a teacher shortage
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is shown in this image.
Russia says it wants to end Ukraine’s ‘unacceptable regime’
Caught on camera: a man had a close encounter with a black bear in Jupiter, Florida.
CLOSE ENCOUNTER: Man comes face to face with black bear
Defense Attorney Bryan Bowen, left, talks with prosecutor Dan Meyer in Franklin County court in...
Man pleads not guilty to raping girl, 10, who had abortion