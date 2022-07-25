West Texas couple arrested for child endangerment

COLEMAN, Texas (KWTX) - A West Texas couple were arrested and charged with endangerment of a child among other charges after one of their children found walking in the street with just a diaper on.

Jonathon Chase Gibson,27, and Melissa Ann Ortega,27, also face charges of possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to in the Coleman County Jail.

An officer of the Coleman Police Department was dispatched at 2:00 a.m. July 18 to Commercial Avenue and 4th Street in C in reference to a report of a small child wearing a diaper walking in the middle of the roadway with a dog.

When the officer arrived, he found the child and took him to the Coleman Police Department where they were met by a member of the Coleman Fire Department in an attempt to identify the child.

The child was then taken to the Coleman County Medical Center to be medically examined.

An effort was made by officers of the Coleman Police Department and Coleman Fire Department to locate the child’s parents until approximately 6 a.m. when the parents were finally identified and located living several blocks away from where the child was found.

The parents were contacted and during the initial contact, probable cause was developed for a search warrant on the residence.

The police department with assistance from the Coleman County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on the residence in the 400 block of West 2nd Street. .

A quantity of Marijuana, along with smoking devices, scales, and packaging material were seized from the residence, all of which were within easy access of the small children living at that residence.

The child, age 3, found wondering on the street along with two siblings, ages 2 and 5 were taken into custody by the Children’s’ Protective Services.

This investigation is on-going.

