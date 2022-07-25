Advertisement

Woman, 24, struck and killed after failing to yield right of way to vehicle in Killeen

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating the deadly collision that claimed the life of Eliana Leigh Shoemate, 24, a pedestrian, in the 1300 block of W. Elms Road.

The collision was reported at about 1:40 p.m. on Friday, July 22, 2022.

A preliminary investigation revealed Shoemate failed to yield right of way to driver traveling east in the outside lane when she stepped into the roadway.

Shoemate was struck and immediately transported to the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition.

The woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at 3:15 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.

Police said there are no pending criminal charges for this crash.

