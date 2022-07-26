Body of missing elderly man found in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Tuesday announced the body of Steven Rierson, 66, was discovered in an alley along South MLK.

Police officers were alerted about the missing man the afternoon of July 24 when a son called to report his father was missing.

Rierson’s roommate told police the man left their residence at around 4 p.m. on July 23 and had not returned.

During the search to find Rierson, an officer found a man’s body lying in the alley.

Officers located a wallet next to the body, positively identifying it as Steven Rierson.

Officers did not observe any injuries on the man’s body.

Justice of the Peace Coleman ordered an autopsy.

