Convicted Waco sex offender back behind bars in sexual assault of 6-year-old girl

Lupe Torres, a dishwasher at a Waco restaurant, was placed under $1 million bond after his...
Lupe Torres, a dishwasher at a Waco restaurant, was placed under $1 million bond after his arrest on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of young child.(KWTX)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 66-year-old convicted sex offender remains jailed after his arrest on charges he sexually abused a 6-year-old girl for a period of two years.

Lupe Torres, a dishwasher at a Waco restaurant, was placed under $1 million bond after his arrest on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of  young child.

According to an arrest affidavit, the alleged victim reported Torres sexually abused her on a number of occasions beginning when she was 6 in August 2015 and continuing during summer visits until she was 8. The girl reported that Torres also exposed his genitals to her.

A criminal history check showed Torres has a previous conviction for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl, the affidavit states.

“When I spoke to the mother of the victim, she indicated that she had personal knowledge that the defendant was mentally and physically preparing to be gone for an extended period of time,” Waco police Detective Austin Evans wrote in the affidavit. “The mother indicated that the defendant was giving belongings of sentimental value to his children.”

If convicted, Torres faces a minimum of 25 years in prison with no hope for parole up to a maximum life term with no parole.

