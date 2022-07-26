Advertisement

Cowboys legend, NFL Hall of Famer Troy Aikman visits Fort Hood

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman speaks with troops from Bravo Company, 2nd...
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman speaks with troops from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division on a training range at Fort Hood, Texas. Aikman stopped by the Great Place today for a meet-and-greet at the post’s Exchange, then met with the troops on the range following a short helicopter flight to get there. The NFL hall of Famer and Monday Night Football analyst spoke to the troops about how truly honored he was to visit Fort Hood and spend time with them.((U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman visited Fort Hood soldiers on Tuesday.

Aikman, a three time Super Bowl champion, spoke with troops from Bravo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division while at a training range on post.

Aikman first stopped by for a meet-and-greet at the post’s Exchange, then met with the troops on the range following a short helicopter flight.

The NFL hall of Famer and Monday Night Football also signed the main gun of an M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 tank today.

Aikman even had a rare opportunity to be inside the latest version of the Army tank when the main gun fired.

Dallas Cowboy legend Troy Aikman, gives the thumbs sign as he prepares to take a flight into the training area to meet troops from the 1st Cavalry Division today at Fort Hood, Texas.((U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs))
Dallas Cowboy legend Troy Aikman, gives the thumbs sign as he prepares to take a flight into the training area to meet troops from the 1st Cavalry Division today at Fort Hood, Texas.((U.S. Army photo by Eric Franklin, Fort Hood Public Affairs))

