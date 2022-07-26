Advertisement

Doctor: Biden’s COVID symptoms ‘almost completely resolved’

The White House said President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing “mild symptoms.” (Source: CNN/POOL/WDIV/TWITTER/@POTUS/WDIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has improved enough from his coronavirus infection that he’s able to resume his regular exercise routine, according to an update Tuesday from his doctor.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in a new note that Biden’s COVID-19 symptoms “have now almost completely resolved,” and all of his vital signs are good.

Biden took his fifth and final dose of Paxlovid, which is intended to prevent severe symptoms from COVID-19, on Monday night.

Tuesday is Biden’s fifth full day of isolation, and he plans to test for the virus on Wednesday.

If he tests negative, he will return to working in person.

“The moment that he turns negative, he’ll return to work,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19 response coordinator, during Monday’s briefing at the White House.

