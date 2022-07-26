It continues to be hotter than it should be...

Triple digit highs this time of year is to be expected, but we’ve been dealt a hot hand this year. Literally. It’s been so hot for so long... and unfortunately the summer heat continues as we wrap up July and move into August. We’re still watching a low-end late week and weekend rain chance, but it’s not something we’re putting too much weight in.

Our forecast is almost completely cut-and-pasted each and every day from Wednesday through next Thursday. The copy-paste forecast is both a good and bad thing since our temperatures likely won’t get past around 103° and morning temperatures will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 70s. Unfortunately, the bad news is that rainfall chances are exceptionally limited. Rain chances, if any, come from a sea breeze that keeps better rain chances along the coast a front to our north that *could* creep closer to us this weekend as another front tries to nudge it southward. Yes, the front may get closer to our area, but we’re expecting the front to stay far enough away to keep rain chances very low. If there’s going to be any weekend rain from this system, it’s going to fall in North Texas and close to the Red River.

