Advertisement

It continues to be hotter than it should be...

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Triple digit highs this time of year is to be expected, but we’ve been dealt a hot hand this year. Literally. It’s been so hot for so long... and unfortunately the summer heat continues as we wrap up July and move into August. We’re still watching a low-end late week and weekend rain chance, but it’s not something we’re putting too much weight in.

Our forecast is almost completely cut-and-pasted each and every day from Wednesday through next Thursday. The copy-paste forecast is both a good and bad thing since our temperatures likely won’t get past around 103° and morning temperatures will likely stay in the mid-to-upper 70s. Unfortunately, the bad news is that rainfall chances are exceptionally limited. Rain chances, if any, come from a sea breeze that keeps better rain chances along the coast a front to our north that *could* creep closer to us this weekend as another front tries to nudge it southward. Yes, the front may get closer to our area, but we’re expecting the front to stay far enough away to keep rain chances very low. If there’s going to be any weekend rain from this system, it’s going to fall in North Texas and close to the Red River.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

KWTX Fastcast Images
We can’t buy a lick of rain...
Sean's Tuesday Fastcast
fastcast sunshine sun sunny sun rays clear sky blue sky summer spring
Hot + dry + windy weather = fire risks this week
fastcast water river blue skies
Another week of triple digit heat expected