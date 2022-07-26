Advertisement

Neighbor saves Robinson woman as brush fire threatens her home

By Megan Boyd
Published: Jul. 25, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Robinson family who asked to remain anonymous are thankful for their lives and their home after a brush fire in Robinson came within feet of their back door.

The mother was sick and sleeping Sunday, while her son was playing video games when a neighbor came to the door and knocked and rang the door bell until she got up to tell them the fire was approaching their home.

The fire started behind Robinson Greenhouse and had already ripped through the families fence and damaged their above ground pool when they got out.

They say a few volunteer firefighters were first on scene and kept the fire from reaching their home, but the rest of the Robinson Fire Department was slightly delayed getting to the scene.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the department said “[Our] truck, along with other apparatus were delayed bringing essential resources (more people and more water) due to dozens of vehicles blocking access because they wanted to watch.”

“Friends and neighbors, we need your help - please, please, please do not pull into driveways or stop along the roadway,” the post went on to say.

https://www.facebook.com/RobinsonVFD/photos/a.1234376396670861/5087609011347561

Luckily its resources were able to get to the fire in time to stop it from damaging any structures.

“If you see a fire, you have to get out the way,” neighbor Adolfe Arizpe said as he looked at all the damage Monday.

Part of his property was also damaged in the fire.

“It would have kept going on to the next house and the house after that,” Arizpe explained.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8 of the 22 people arrested. SEE THE PHOTO GALLERY BELOW FOR ALL THE MUGSHOTS AND NAMES.
22 in central, north Texas indicted on federal meth trafficking charges
Cruise Nightmare: Couple gets in accident on excursion
CRUISE NIGHTMARE: Freestone County family recovering physically and financially from onshore accident in Mexico
Helena Evans, 20, of Waco, had to have her right leg amputated following a trail ride party in...
Young Waco mother loses leg after trail ride party
Nita Dugger has been without running water for most of the week because she could not afford to...
‘We’re angry’: Central Texas woman deals with no running water after surprise $3,000 bill
LEFT TO RIGHT: James Robert Vanhouten, Justin Anthony Phillips, and Ricardo Chaves Arriaga
Affidavits reveal how runaway McGregor girls ended up in garage apartment in Georgetown

Latest News

Robinson brush fire threatens area homes
Robinson brush fire threatens area homes
Waco House Fire
40 years of memories gone: Waco Family loses everything to electrical fire
Kutter Shed, 4, of Moody, was hospitalized April 13 after an accident left him with traumatic...
‘Nothing short of a miracle’: Central Texas boy critically injured in farm accident recovers faster than expected
Waco FD work to extinguish the fire on Spring Street
Waco family picking up the pieces after losing all belongings to electrical fire