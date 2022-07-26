Neighbor saves Robinson woman as brush fire threatens her home

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - A Robinson family who asked to remain anonymous are thankful for their lives and their home after a brush fire in Robinson came within feet of their back door.

The mother was sick and sleeping Sunday, while her son was playing video games when a neighbor came to the door and knocked and rang the door bell until she got up to tell them the fire was approaching their home.

The fire started behind Robinson Greenhouse and had already ripped through the families fence and damaged their above ground pool when they got out.

They say a few volunteer firefighters were first on scene and kept the fire from reaching their home, but the rest of the Robinson Fire Department was slightly delayed getting to the scene.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the department said “[Our] truck, along with other apparatus were delayed bringing essential resources (more people and more water) due to dozens of vehicles blocking access because they wanted to watch.”

“Friends and neighbors, we need your help - please, please, please do not pull into driveways or stop along the roadway,” the post went on to say.

https://www.facebook.com/RobinsonVFD/photos/a.1234376396670861/5087609011347561

Luckily its resources were able to get to the fire in time to stop it from damaging any structures.

“If you see a fire, you have to get out the way,” neighbor Adolfe Arizpe said as he looked at all the damage Monday.

Part of his property was also damaged in the fire.

“It would have kept going on to the next house and the house after that,” Arizpe explained.

