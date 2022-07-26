Trial of former Temple police officer charged in Michael Dean’s death pushed back to January 2023

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The trial of Carmen DeCruz, the former Temple Police Department officer charged in the death of Michael Dean, has been pushed back to January 23, 2023, KWTX has confirmed.

Temple police officers attempted to pull Michael Dean over for allegedly speeding on December 2, 2019. According to an arrest affidavit, Dean did not stop so the officers initiated a car chase.

Dean finally stopped at the intersection of Little River Road and Loop 363 in Temple. DeCruz pulled around Dean’s car to block it and got out of his patrol car. The affidavit claims DeCruz approached Dean’s car with his gun already drawn.

DeCruz then walked to the passenger side of the car and ordered Dean to give him his keys. The affidavit claims DeCruz attempted to pull the keys while his other hand was on the trigger of the gun. When DeCruz reached to grab the keys, his finger on the trigger also pulled back, firing a bullet into Dean’s head, the affidavit states.

Dean, a father of three, died at the scene. He was found to be unarmed. According to his family’s attorney, Lee Merritt, Dean had just come from picking up a birthday cake for his daughter when the shooting happened.

Eight days after the shooting, on December 10, 2019, Temple police identified Carmen DeCruz as the officer who fatally shot Dean and placed him on administrative leave.

In February 2020, DeCruz was arrested and charged with manslaughter and later resigned from the police department.

A grand jury indicted DeCruz in March 2020 and he spent about a month in jail. The former officer was released from jail after his bond was lowered from half-a-million dollars to $80,000.

